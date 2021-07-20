Cyclone Protocol Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $384.42 or 0.01292149 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $104,197.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001295 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007213 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,686 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

