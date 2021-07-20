Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.