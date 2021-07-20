Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.89. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 17,376 shares.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

