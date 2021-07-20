Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $495.55 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00087432 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,452,089,702 coins and its circulating supply is 5,452,089,213 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.