DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.32

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $48.50 million and $1.97 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00136680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.35 or 0.99842981 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,173,995 coins and its circulating supply is 36,678,015 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

