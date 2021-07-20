DAO Maker Reaches Market Cap of $48.50 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $48.50 million and $1.97 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00136680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.35 or 0.99842981 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,173,995 coins and its circulating supply is 36,678,015 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

