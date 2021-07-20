Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $690.66

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690.66 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 667 ($8.71), with a volume of 1149237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

