Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,397 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Darling Ingredients worth $31,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

