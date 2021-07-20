Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0357

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $719.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.59 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

