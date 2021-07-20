Databroker Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $2,922.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00755640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

