Datum (DAT) Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $26,520.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

