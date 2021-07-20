DATx 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,687.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One DATx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $793,791.96 and $37,687.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012120 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00738511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

