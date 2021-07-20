Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.94% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

