Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $11.90 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.45. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

