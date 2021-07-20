DECENT (DCT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $145.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $228,342.90 and approximately $145.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00235781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

