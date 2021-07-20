Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $24.72 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and $715,094.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $87.38 or 0.00294340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00097721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00140987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.70 or 1.00189690 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,886 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

