Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $687,812.13 and $97,478.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,395,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

