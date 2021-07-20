Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DECK traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.85. 228,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.31. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,571,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

