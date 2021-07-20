DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.25

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $330,460.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00096663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00141207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,763.43 or 0.99810681 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,327 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.