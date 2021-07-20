Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ)’s share price was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 26,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.