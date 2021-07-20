DeFinition (DZI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,800.42

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, DeFinition has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFinition has a market cap of $184,800.42 and approximately $10.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00136506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.23 or 1.00130371 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

