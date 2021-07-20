DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.26

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $49,854.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

