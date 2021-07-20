Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $39.27

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $40.58. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 215 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 128,790 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

