Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.44 ($184.04).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €111.80. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of -17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.