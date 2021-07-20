Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Delphy has a total market cap of $376,532.10 and $29,746.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012861 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

