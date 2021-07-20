Dent Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.77 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Dent has a market cap of $162.07 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

