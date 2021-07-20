DePay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,484.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $56,484.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00097721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00140987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.70 or 1.00189690 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

