Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 107,433 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. 5,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,009.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

