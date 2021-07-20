Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 328,303 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 328,303 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.19% of Allison Transmission worth $53,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $51,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $27,783,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

ALSN traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 2,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,938. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

