Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 393,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,096,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.46% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $204,741,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $168,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $162,459,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $133,216,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. 5,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

