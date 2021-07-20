Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,832 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vistra worth $30,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

