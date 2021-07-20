Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 285,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,237,741. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

