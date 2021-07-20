Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 197,523 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 197,523 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Euronav worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 57,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

