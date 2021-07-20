Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 46,577 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Kraft Heinz worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. 66,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,701. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.