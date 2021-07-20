Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 47,173 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,173 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NYSE:APD traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,111. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

