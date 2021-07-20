Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 56,990 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,112. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.