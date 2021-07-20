Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after buying an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $67.77. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,634. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $78.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

