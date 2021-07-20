Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 163,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,451. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

