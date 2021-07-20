Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.04. 32,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

