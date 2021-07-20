Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,874 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $26,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 91,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

