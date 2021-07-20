Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.20% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $87,548,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $9,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

TAP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.