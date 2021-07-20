Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $23.52 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,259 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 146,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

