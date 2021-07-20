Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $28.20 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Hancock Whitney worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 3,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,413. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.