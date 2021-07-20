Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101,306 shares during the period. Crane comprises 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Crane worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $1,744,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Crane stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.99.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

