Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,041 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.49% of Graphic Packaging worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,489,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 25,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

