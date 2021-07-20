Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,215 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

GM traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. 257,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,978,298. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.