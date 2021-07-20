Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Chevron by 237.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 311,152 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,514,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R. Hewitt Pate bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. 351,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,638. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

