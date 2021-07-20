Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,356 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.68% of Huntsman worth $43,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 43,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,659. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

