Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $27.85 Million Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,905,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,845,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

