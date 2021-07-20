Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $37.44 Million Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 964,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,438,000. Flowserve makes up 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

